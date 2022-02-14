Impact Telecom Achieves Record Carrier Revenue and Gross Margin in 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Telecom, LLC ("Impact"), a Lingo company, today announced that it had achieved record Carrier revenue and gross margin growth in 2021. Impact is the Carrier Division of Lingo and is a leading wholesale voice service provider to customers around the globe. Impact's domestic and international revenue and gross margin growth this past year set new records.

Impact Telecom - Carrier Results in 2021:

Carrier Total Revenue in 2021 increased by 18% vs. 2020

vs. 2020 Carrier Total Gross Margin in 2021 increased by 9% vs. 2020

vs. 2020 Carrier International Revenue in 2021 increased by 51% vs. 2020

Impact provides the following voice services globally:

Call completion services throughout the US and Canada on its owned and operated facilities-based network

Toll-Free origination services throughout the US and Canada on its owned and operated facilities-based network

Inbound number resources and call delivery (DID) services in the US and Canada.

International origination and termination services throughout the globe

"The increase in Revenue and Gross Margin reflects the thoughtful work we put into refining our growth plan and enhancing our offerings, said Pat Reilly, VP Carrier Services at Lingo. "Thanks to our sales partners and the entire Impact team for the across-the-board growth in 2021!"

"Our revenue and gross margin growth included a significant increase in the delivery of international services. Throughout 2021, we added resources, implemented systems and enhanced our network to manage the increased volume of international traffic and we anticipate adding even more in 2022," said Bob Imhoff, Vice President of International Sales. "Impact is now firmly situated as a leading provider in the international voice arena."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Chris Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

