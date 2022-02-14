The Oil and Gas Automation Market is expected to grow by $ 179.76 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Automation Market in Latin America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229660/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the oil and gas automation market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in shale oil production and growing regulatory compliance. In addition, growth in shale oil production is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The oil and gas automation market in Latin America analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The oil and gas automation market in Latin America is segmented as below:

By Product

• SCADA

• DCS

• PLC

• MES



By Geographical Landscape

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



This study identifies the gradual recovery in upstream activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas automation market growth in Latin America during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on oil and gas automation market in Latin America covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas automation market sizing

• Oil and gas automation market forecast

• Oil and gas automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas automation market vendors in Latin America that include ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Emerson Electric Co., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd. Also, the oil and gas automation market in Latin America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229660/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________