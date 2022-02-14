Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 February to Friday 11 February:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|31,832
|644,304,664
|7 February 2022
|300
|20,672.0700
|6,201,621
|8 February 2022
|300
|20,668.9300
|6,200,679
|9 February 2022
|230
|21,214.7800
|4,879,399
|10 February 2022
|230
|21,961.8300
|5,051,221
|11 February 2022
|230
|21,848.1700
|5,025,079
|Total 7-11 February 2022
|1,290
|27,357,999
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,367
|21,207.7515
|28,990,996
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|34,489
|700,653,660
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|34,489
|700,653,660
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,357
|4,182,516,021
|7 February 2022
|2,507
|21,948.8700
|55,025,817
|8 February 2022
|2,507
|22,076.2100
|55,345,058
|9 February 2022
|2,155
|22,524.2600
|48,539,780
|10 February 2022
|2,155
|23,384.9800
|50,394,632
|11 February 2022
|2,155
|23,225.4900
|50,050,931
|Total 7-11 February 2022
|11,479
|259,356,219
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,148
|22,564.6564
|93,598,195
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|208,984
|4,535,470,434
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|208,984
|4,535,470,434
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 135,330 A shares and 637,823 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.99% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
