The Solar Power Market is expected to grow by 13.55 GW during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period

Our report on the solar power market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable government regulations and the declining cost of solar PV panels. In addition, favorable government regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The solar power market in US analysis includes technology and application segments.



The solar power market in US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Photovoltaic systems

• Concentrated solar power systems



By Application

• Utility

• Residential

• Commercial



This study identifies the increasing investments in renewable energyas one of the prime reasons driving the solar power market growth in US during the next few years.



Our report on solar power market in US covers the following areas:

• Solar power market sizing

• Solar power market forecast

• Solar power market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar power market vendors in US that include 8minutenergy Renewables LLC, Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., M. A. Mortenson Co., Nextera Energy Inc., SOLV Energy, and SunPower Corp. Also, the solar power market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

