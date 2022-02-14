The Glass Bottles and Containers Market is expected to grow by $ 4.02 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229656/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the glass bottles and containers market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of beverages and increasing environmental focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging. In addition, the increasing consumption of beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glass bottles and containers market in APAC analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glass bottles and containers market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea (Republic of Korea)

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the increasing demand from pharmaceutical packagingas one of the prime reasons driving the glass bottles and containers market growth in APAC during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glass bottles and containers market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Glass bottles and containers market sizing

• Glass bottles and containers market forecast

• Glass bottles and containers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass bottles and containers market vendors in APAC that include Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. Also, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229656/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________