The Hair Styling Products Market is expected to grow by $ 1.61 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

04% during the forecast period. The market is driven by evolving fashion trends in hair styling and rise in online sales of hair styling products.

The market is driven by evolving fashion trends in hair styling and rise in online sales of hair styling products.

The hair styling products market in APAC analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The hair styling products market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• HCGP

• Hair styling spray

• Dry shampoo



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumersas one of the prime reasons driving the hair styling products market growth in APAC during the next few years.



The report on hair styling products market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Hair styling products market sizing

• Hair styling products market forecast

• Hair styling products market industry analysis



Leading hair styling products market vendors in APAC include Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

