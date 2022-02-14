The Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 3.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Packaging Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229653/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the glass packaging market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of beverages and increasing environmental focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging. In addition, the increasing consumption of beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glass packaging market in North America analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The glass packaging market in North America is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increasing demand from pharmaceutical packaging industryas one of the prime reasons driving the glass packaging market growth in North America during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glass packaging market in North America covers the following areas:

• Glass packaging market sizing

• Glass packaging market forecast

• Glass packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass packaging market vendors in North America that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, O-I Glass Inc., Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Uhlmann Pac Systeme GmbH and Co. KGA, and WestPack LLC. Also, the glass packaging market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

