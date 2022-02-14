The Worldwide Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $91 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market by Product, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market was valued at $49782.76 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 91,128.61 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2021 to 2030.



Targeted drug delivery system (TDDS) is a system of directing the drug directly into its targeted body site. Pulmonary drug delivery system (PDDS) is a type of targeted drug delivery system in which medicine is administered by inhalation method. PDDS has an advantage of quick onset of action over any other route of administration and plays an important role in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). PDDS is a special type of device that is known as Aerosol. It is a pressurized dosage form containing one or more drugs which upon actuation emit a fine dispersed liquid and/or solid materials in gaseous medium. By device, PDDS is divided into nebulizer, metered dose inhaler, and dry powder inhaler.



The growth of the global pulmonary drug delivery market is driven by the rise in air pollution, and technical advancements. Furthermore, the rise in smoking culture is responsible for the increase in the number of COPD patients. Furthermore, air pollution causes inflammation of the bronchi & lungs, which is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, 9 out of 10 people inhale air that contain high levels of pollutants and an alarming death of 7 million people by ambient (outdoor) and household air pollution was noted.

Pulmonary drug delivery has the advantage of quick onset time, which provides immediate relief in acute pulmonary spasms and COPD, emphasizing the importance of PDDS. The global PDDS market is expected to grow as it can be an alternative and effective targeted drug delivery option in the case of COVID-19. However, the high price of a pulmonary drug delivery system can limit the market growth. As per reports of CDC, the total treatment cost for asthma is $7 billion and For COPD is $5 billion, 2020.



The pulmonary drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into dry powder inhaler, metered dose inhaler, and nebulizer. The dry powder inhaler segment is further bifurcated into single dose inhaler and multi dose inhaler. The metered dose inhaler segment is further divided into manually-actuated pressurized inhaler and breath-actuated pressurized inhaler. The nebulizers segment is further classified into jet nebulizer, ultrasonic wave nebulizer, and vibrating mesh nebulizer.



By application, it is classified into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M company, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Janssen), Clement, Clarke International, Briggs Healthcare and Aerogen



Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key market players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of pulmonary diseases

3.5.1.2. Increase in technological advancement in PDDS

3.5.1.3. Increase in Government policies and awareness programs by private organization

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of pulmonary drug delivery system

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in research and development in pulmonary drug delivery system.

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the pulmonary drug delivery systems market



CHAPTER 4: PULMONARY DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Dry powder inhaler

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Dry powder inhaler, by type

4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Single Dose Inhaler

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Multi Dose Inhaler

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Metered dose inhaler

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Metered dose inhaler, by type

4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.2. Manually actuated pressurized inhaler

4.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.3. Breath actuated pressurized inhaler

4.3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Nebulizer

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Nebulizer, by type

4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Jet nebulizer

4.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3. Ultrasonic wave nebulizer

4.4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4. Vibrating mesh nebulizer

4.4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PULMONARY DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Asthma

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Cystic fibrosis

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PULMONARY DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Retail pharmacies

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Hospital pharmacies

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. E-commerce

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PULMONARY DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1.3M company

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. Aerogen

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.3. AstraZeneca plc

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. Briggs Healthcare

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.6. Clement Clarke International

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. Janssen

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.10. Novartis AG

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

