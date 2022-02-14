Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

14 February 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 11 February 2022 that Rusty Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 9,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £18.495.

As a consequence of the above transaction Rusty Nelligan and his connected persons had an interest in 150,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.05% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344