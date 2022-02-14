Global Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market to 2030 - Implementation of Technologies in Existing Product and Service Lines Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market By Mode, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Motor vehicle liability insurance is insurance coverage geared specifically to provide financial protection for a driver who harms someone else or their property while operating a vehicle. It only covers injuries or damages to third parties and their property not to the driver or the driver's property, which may be separately covered by other parts of their policy.

Furthermore, various companies are making it mandatory to have a motor vehicle liability insurance for every vehicle running on road, which enhances the growth of the market. In addition, the biggest benefit of the insurance is that the cost of insurance is very cheap compared to other motor insurance, which is increasing its demand in various developing nations across the globe.



Low cost of motor vehicle liability insurance and legal liability provided to the insured party positively impacts the growth of the market. In addition, rise in stringent government regulation regarding liability insurance boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as rise in number of false claims and rise in social inflations are limiting the growth of the market. On the contrary, advancements of technologies in big data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global motor vehicle liability insurance market is segmented on the basis of mode, distribution channel, vehicle age, application, and region. Depending on mode, the market is segregated into offline and online. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into independent agents/brokers, direct response, banks, and others. Depending on vehicle type, it is fragmented into new vehicle and used vehicle. Based on application, the market is divided into personal and commercial. Geographically, the market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Key players operating in the global motor vehicle liability insurance industry include Allstate, AXA XL, Chubb Limited, Great American, Hiscox Ltd., Nationwide, Progressive Commercial, State Farm, The Hartford, and The Travelers Indemnity Company. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their foothold in the global motor vehicle liability insurance market.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping motor vehicle liability insurance industry/market

3.2.1. Market dynamics

3.2.1.1. Low cost of motor vehicle liability insurance

3.2.1.2. Rise in number of road accidents

3.2.1.3. Stringent government regarding liability payment

3.2.2.1. Rising number of false claims

3.2.2.2. Lack of awareness regarding motor vehicle liability insurance policy

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Increasing demand for motor vehicle liability insurance products and services

3.2.3.2. Implementation of technologies in existing product and service lines

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on motor vehicle liability insurance market

3.1.1. Impact on market size

3.1.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.1.3. Economic impact

3.1.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.1.5. Opportunity analysis for car finance providers



