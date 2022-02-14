5ROI Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Reaches 3 Million Users





LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After only 7 months of launching and 4 months of receiving the entire infrastructure, 5ROI Global reaches 3 million users. In which, the number of users grew the most at the right time after completing the technology transfer and during the Lunar New Year of Asian countries.

Launched on 6/6/2021, as a new exchange, 5ROI Global needs a lot of effort to compete with famous giants in the industry. This is the main reason why after 3 months of operation, the CEO of 5ROI Global - Mr. David Do decided to spend huge financial resources to invest in mastering technology and completely upgrading the system. 5ROI Global has officially cooperate to buy back the entire technology infrastructure with a large exchange with a technology solution capable of handling large trading volumes of up to $15 billion a day. After completing the transfer process, 5ROI Global has achieved 2 strategic goals, which are to become a stable and secure cryptocurrency exchange and can also provide technology solutions that set up exchanges of other institutions.

"The growth of 5ROI Global users comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is complicated. However, with the adoption of all infrastructure technology and investment in human resources, we have been and will step by step achieve our goal of becoming a multi-app financial ecosystem." Mr. David Do shared.

In parallel with the technology upgrade, Mr. David Do and the management team also quickly researched techniques and negotiated connections with major partners to expand new features, financial loan packages, and investment funds in the field of cryptocurrencies. This is one of the steps towards diversifying financial and payment products in the future, increasing the global coverage of 5ROI Global.

5ROI Global still pursues its original goal, supporting startups to access capital and a global community of investors through listing potential projects, consulting, implementing marketing, PR, and IEO programs,... thereby contributing to the development of the worldwide cryptocurrency market.

The milestone of 3 million users in a short time shows the determination of the 5ROI Global team to step by step realize the goal of becoming a multi-app financial ecosystem. Let's welcome the upcoming strong steps of 5ROI Global.

Media contacts

Brand: 5ROI Global

E-mail: kien.nguyen@5roi.com

Website: https://www.5roi.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/5roiglobal

SOURCE: 5ROI Global