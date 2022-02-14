Global Car T Cell Therapy Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car T Cell Therapy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that modifies a patient's immune system so it is more effective at finding and destroying cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy helps T cells to focus their attention toward a substance in body which is harmful called an antigen. In the manufacturing of CAR T cells, a protein is added to the T cell's surface to help them achieve this focus. This protein is called a chimeric antigen receptor.
Cancer cells are known to hide from the normal immune system, but through CAR T-cell therapy, scientists are able to make T cells better equipped to find and kill some cancer cells. CAR T cell therapy involves removing T cells from the blood and introducing a new gene into those cells that enables them to recognize the cancer. Many types of cancer such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are treating with car T cell therapy in pediatric and young adults.
Initially, U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved car T cell therapy products for patients with adult B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. As of March 2021, 5 CAR T-cell drugs have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As an emerging treatment strategy CAR-T therapy requires exploration to expand its clinical application, and further optimization. A continue focus on research around car T-cell therapy, including studying the use of current FDA-approved products for new indications and finding ways to make CAR T-cell therapy safer for patients is contribute to create opportunity in the market
Market Dynamics
Car T cell therapy becomes a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. Increasing incidence of cancer and failure of alternative treatments are some of the major factor that create the development of new technology, which contribute to drive the growth of market over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
5. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
Analyst Views
10. Section
