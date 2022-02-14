Global Car T Cell Therapy Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car T Cell Therapy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that modifies a patient's immune system so it is more effective at finding and destroying cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy helps T cells to focus their attention toward a substance in body which is harmful called an antigen. In the manufacturing of CAR T cells, a protein is added to the T cell's surface to help them achieve this focus. This protein is called a chimeric antigen receptor.

Cancer cells are known to hide from the normal immune system, but through CAR T-cell therapy, scientists are able to make T cells better equipped to find and kill some cancer cells. CAR T cell therapy involves removing T cells from the blood and introducing a new gene into those cells that enables them to recognize the cancer. Many types of cancer such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are treating with car T cell therapy in pediatric and young adults.

Initially, U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved car T cell therapy products for patients with adult B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. As of March 2021, 5 CAR T-cell drugs have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As an emerging treatment strategy CAR-T therapy requires exploration to expand its clinical application, and further optimization. A continue focus on research around car T-cell therapy, including studying the use of current FDA-approved products for new indications and finding ways to make CAR T-cell therapy safer for patients is contribute to create opportunity in the market



Market Dynamics

Car T cell therapy becomes a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. Increasing incidence of cancer and failure of alternative treatments are some of the major factor that create the development of new technology, which contribute to drive the growth of market over the forecast period



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Car T cell therapy market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Car T cell therapy market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Novartis AG, McKinsey & Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kite Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Fate Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Car T cell therapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global car T cell therapy market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Type

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Research & Development (R&D) Activities

Application of Car T Cell Therapy

Impact Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Pricing Analysis

Cost of Testing

Key Developments

Strategic Collaborations & Agreements

Regulatory Scenario

PEST Analysis

4. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply and Demand Analysis

Key Developments

5. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Abecma

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Breyanzi

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Kymriah

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Tecartus

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Yescarta

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Cancer

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Lymphoma

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Specialty Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Novartis AG.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

McKinsey & Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Kite Pharma

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Amgen Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Juno Therapeutics

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Eli Lilly and Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

10. Section

