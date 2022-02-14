Worldwide Air Traffic Control Industry to 2028 - Players Include BAE Systems, Raytheon and Harris Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Air Traffic Control Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Air traffic control is an essential service offered by ground-based air traffic managers who direct aircraft in controlled airspace and over the air surface, and also offer advisory services for other aircraft in unassigned airspace. Air traffic control requires knowledge of all aspects of air navigation and their use and knowledge of airport operations, but may also include hazard communication, traffic analysis, weather observations and forecast, media communications and weather applications.



Market Dynamics

Initiative to boost the aviation sector post Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global air traffic control market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Airports Council International (ACI) laid out a roadmap for the recovery of the airport sector and wider aviation ecosystem from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, recovery in domestic passenger traffic is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to ICRA Limited, an independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency, the Indian aviation industry witnessed a recovery in domestic passenger traffic in August 2020, with a sequential growth (over July 2020) of 25 per cent to 26 lakh passengers.

Launch of air traffic control services is expected to propel growth of the global air traffic control market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, NAV CANADA, a private, not-for-profit company, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services, introduced air traffic control service in at Red Deer Regional (CYQF) airport, Canada.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global air traffic control market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global air traffic control market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include BAE Systems plc, Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation, Searidge Technologies Inc., Cobham Plc, Thales Group, NavAero Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp, Indra Sistemas S.A., and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global air traffic control market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global air traffic control market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Solutions Trend

New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Air Traffic Control Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Market



5. Global Air Traffic Control Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2027 (%)

Segment trends

Communication equipment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2020-2027, (US$ Million)

Navigation equipment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2020-2027, (US$ Million)

Surveillance equipment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2020-2027, (US$ Million)

6. Global Air Traffic Control Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2027 (%)

Segment trends

Commercial aircrafts

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Private aircrafts

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Military aircrafts

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

7. Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2027 (%)

North America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Type, 2020-2027(US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2020-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

Europe

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Type, 2020-2027(US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2020-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

Asia Pacific

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Type, 2020-2027(US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2020-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

Rest of World

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Type, 2020-2027(US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2020-2027 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

BAE Systems plc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Raytheon Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Harris Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Cobham Plc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Thales Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

NavAero Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Northrop Grumman Corp

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

References

Research Methodology

About us and Sales Contact

