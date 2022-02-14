One Identity Enhances Unified Identity Security Platform with CIEM, Application Governance and Teams Modules to Further Advance Vision for End-to-End Identity Security

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Offering to Secure the Enterprise Cloud Estate – Centralizing Visibility and Improving Business Confidence

Application Governance Solution to Empower Application Owners to Control User Access Without IT Intervention



Ongoing Innovation and Integration Reinforces Commitment to Helping Customers Move from a Fragmented to Holistic Approach for Identity Security



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, today announced the availability of One Identity Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), enabling businesses to support governance and privileged access for cloud infrastructure objects. This innovation, along with other new releases such as its Application Governance module and a new connector to Microsoft Teams, all underpin One Identity’s cloud-first Unified Identity Security Platform, and will allow customers to take yet another step forward in addressing identity security in a holistic manner.

Digital acceleration and the move to the cloud has resulted in a significant increase in digital identities on a global scale, and therefore an increased attack surface. According to Gartner , 75 percent of security failures result from inadequate management of identities, access and privileges in 2023. CIEM is the emerging standard for managing access and enforcing least privilege in cloud infrastructure.

One Identity addresses CIEM at the intersection of IGA and PAM. It leverages existing IGA capabilities to enhance the capabilities of governance for cloud platform authorizations and visibility on infrastructure objects. The offering also taps into existing PAM capabilities, further enhancing the ability to secure, control, monitor, analyze and govern privileged access across multiple environments and platforms. The result is a solution that allows organizations to extend the principle of governance to cloud infrastructure object, and manage privilege access to cloud objects.

One Identity’s CIEM solution is offered to all customers as a cloud-first, SaaS connector that helps businesses centralize visibility and detect and respond to anomalies. The offering ensures businesses have the right size permissions for their workforce and ultimately improve its overall cybersecurity posture.

In addition, digital acceleration has resulted in a significant increase in the frequency of organizations onboarding applications. This application explosion has resulted in a strong customer need for innovative governance solutions that simplifies secure application access and automates and decentralizes application adoption. One Identity’s Application Governance module helps organizations create or update new services, manage applications, and provide a common framework to manage user entitlements and roles. This module enables businesses to manage the entire application lifecycle, thus decreasing the load on existing IT resources while also enhancing overall security by streamlining manual processes.

Collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams have also seen a boon in the digital acceleration era. The worldwide pandemic has elevated Microsoft teams to a mission-critical level for most enterprises, which means that extending a unified approach to identity to Teams is essential. With One Identity Microsoft Teams connector, businesses can take advantage of enhanced controls such as execution of Create, Read, Update and Delete (CRUD) operations on Teams and channels, management of the owners of Teams, and creation of business processes to improve control and oversight.

“Businesses today are looking for a one-stop-solution for protecting the massive number of identities they are dealing with, as bad actors continue to exploit the gaps created by a fragmented approach to identity security,” said Rima Pawar Vice President of Product Management at One Identity. “One Identity is constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and deliver solutions that are built for the cloud, with a keen focus on helping organizations shift from a fragmented to a holistic strategy for managing access rights. These new CIEM, Application Governance and Teams modules not only strengthen our Unified Identity Security Platform, but they also deliver greater aggregate value to our customers than the sum of its parts.”

