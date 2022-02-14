$ZUNA set to release their highly anticipated NFT Marketplace Zunaverse.io six months ahead of schedule

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a recent ask me anything session with the team behind ZUNA, it was announced that Zunaverse.io was months ahead of schedule. Originally intended for a Q2 release the team is on pace to release the lite version of the marketplace by the end of February 2022 along with its exclusive NFT Collection.

“We’ve been working hard, $ZUNA holders are going to be very happy when they see what we’ve built and how it will affect their investments. Zunaverse.io was built not only to compete with industry leading marketplaces but also to benefit the entire ZUNA ecosystem,” said Blake Shannon, Ceo/Founder at ZUNA.

What is Zunaverse.io?

Zunaverse.io is a full blown NFT Marketplace built upon the Binance Smart Chain Network (BNB/BSC). Zunaverse.io will offer faster transactions and substantially lower gas fees than marketplaces built on the Ethereum Network, such as Opensea.

Creators will have the ability to “lazy mint” their collections, eliminating the need for any upfront minting fees or costs prior to selling their works.

$ZUNA will be integrated into the platform as an optional form of payment and a form of payment to unlock special features such as featuring a collection or accessing special NFT drops.

What $ZUNA holders are most excited for is the built-in $ZUNA auto buy system in place. With 2.5% of every BNB/BSC transaction on Zunaverse.io auto buying $ZUNA indefinitely, when Zunaverse.io does well... so does $ZUNA’s value.

When will Zunaverse.io launch?

The lite version of the marketplace will be released later this month, with the full version opening to all creators by the end of March 2022. The team behind ZUNA will be releasing two exclusive NFT Collections on Zunaverse.io lite version.

These two astronaut themed collections go by the name of ZunaNauts and unlock two separate forms of rewards for their owners. The first reward is a fixed amount of $ZUNA for 36 months. The second reward unlocks “partial ownership” of the Zunaverse.io marketplace; rewarding owners with a % of every BNB/BSC transaction made on the marketplace forever. Both rewards are available to owners by staking their ZunaNaut on the Zunaverse.io marketplace.

How do you get involved with $ZUNA and acquire a ZunaNaut?

$ZUNA itself has a built-in reward system just for holding the currency. 5% of every transaction that takes place on a DEX is shared between all holders. $ZUNA is currently available on PancakeSwap.finance & CoinTiger.com with more exchanges coming soon.

ZunaNauts will be released before the end of February in line with the lite version of Zunaverse.io. For more information on how to acquire a ZunaNaut or learn more about ZUNA’s future projects visit www.zunacoin.com or join their growing Telegram & Discord Groups.