U.S. Risk Announces Acquisition of McSweeny Agency

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Risk, LLC, a top ten property and casualty wholesaler and MGA, today announced the acquisition of McSweeny Agency, LLC, a wholesale broker and MGA headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. The McSweeny team will join U.S. Risk Brokers, the wholesale brokerage division of U.S. Risk. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dennis McSweeny, president of McSweeny Agency, shared: “We are thrilled to be joining the U.S. Risk family of companies. I am confident this new partnership will further expand the value we deliver to our agents with the additional markets, products and resources available through U.S. Risk.”

Randall Goss, chief executive officer for U.S. Risk, added: “We look forward to welcoming the talented professionals from McSweeny Agency to the U.S. Risk team. Their entrepreneurial culture and passion for delivering quality service to their retail agency clients fit very well with U.S. Risk, and we are excited to expand U.S. Risk’s footprint and expertise throughout New Jersey and the greater northeast region.”

About U.S. Risk, LLC
U.S. Risk, LLC is a leading international specialty lines underwriting manager and wholesale broker headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Operating 16 domestic and international branches, the company offers a broad range of products and services through its divisions and affiliate companies, which include U.S. Risk Underwriters, U.S. Risk Brokers, U.S. Risk Solutions, Oxford Insurance Brokers Ltd. (UK), James Hampden International Insurance Brokers Ltd. (UK), MGB Insurance Brokers Ltd. (UK), Antarah FZE (UAE) and UNIS United Insurance Services (Zurich). For more information, visit www.usrisk.com.

