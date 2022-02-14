Forescout Announces Vedere Labs to Deliver Data Powered Threat Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, the leader in Active Defense for the Enterprise of Things, today announced Vedere Labs as the name of its research team focusing on cybersecurity intelligence and analysis related to threats that target users, devices and networks. In addition, Vedere Labs is launching a new, publicly available Global Cyber Intelligence Dashboard that provides a consolidated view of the global device and threat landscape based on data and analysis collected across multiple networks and regions.



“Vedere is an Italian word meaning ‘to see’ and it epitomizes our mission. We are 100% focused on increasing visibility to cybersecurity threats and providing mitigation steps that organizations can implement to protect themselves,” said Elisa Costante, vice president of research, Vedere Labs.

Vedere Labs analyzes, aggregates and enriches data coming from the Forescout Platform and external sources to deliver timely threat indicators, vulnerability disclosures, actor intelligence and mitigation actions. Threat intelligence developed by Vedere Labs is delivered to the Forescout Platform to provide automated cybersecurity assistance to Forescout customers, as well as to the broader cybersecurity community, including cybersecurity agencies and researchers, software organizations, governments and device manufacturers.

“There is a deep lack of understanding of the threat landscape as most organizations focus on sectors or devices on the network. We know that the network has seen increased exposure to threats through hybrid work, proliferation of IoT devices and the convergence of IT and OT networks. This means a variety of devices and configurations never seen before could expose critical infrastructures to crippling cyberattacks,” continued Costante.

Vedere Labs is uniquely positioned to discover and analyze new threats thanks to over 30 billion data points collected from real IT, IoT, IoMT and OT devices across the world and corresponding risk and behavior profiles. Access to this rich multi-dimensional data enables Vedere Labs to discover new attack vectors, analyze tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) as they emerge, and evolve and quantify the global impact of these threats.

“Forescout customers and the broader market are gaining a committed ally in the fight against threats that continue to evolve in their sophistication, speed and stealth,” said Rob McNutt, Chief Technology Officer, Forescout. “The team has just completed one of the biggest software vulnerability studies ever conducted with Project Memoria. The insights we can offer will enable organizations to have increased visibility of cyber threats and comprehensive actions to mitigate those risks.”

Vedere Labs will generate threat intelligence by combining vulnerability research, like Project Memoria, with malware analysis and threat understanding and predictions via honeypots and data mining. Forescout launched its Project Memoria initiative in 2020 with the mission of providing the cybersecurity community with the most extensive study to date of TCP/IP stack security. The team discovered 97 vulnerabilities that affected 14 TCP/IP stacks, 250,000+ products and 422 vendors.

