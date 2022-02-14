Kingsoft Cloud Achieves TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification, Further Demonstrating Commitment to Data Privacy

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced it has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Certification from TRUSTe. This certification demonstrates Kingsoft Cloud’s ongoing commitment to strong data privacy practices and the enhancement of its customer’s and business partner’s trust.



The TRUSTe certification is based on a comprehensive set of requirements governing data privacy management practices as outlined in the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Assessment Criteria. As a component of the certification, TRUSTe also provides independent dispute resolution services to address privacy-related questions around customer data from users and ongoing access to privacy guidance.

“We are committed to providing customers with safe, reliable, stable, and high-quality cloud computing services, and therefore, maintaining a top level of data security and privacy is our highest priority,” said Mr. Yulin Wang, CEO at Kingsoft Cloud. “Having Kingsoft Cloud’s platform and services assessed and certified against the TRUSTe Enterprise Criteria demonstrates our commitment to our customers that their data is highly valued and well protected.”

The TRUSTe certification follows a three-phase process, using a combination of experienced privacy analysis, proven assessment methodology, and the TrustArc Privacy Platform.

Phase I includes a comprehensive review of the participant’s privacy practices against the TRUSTe privacy standards and the creation of a detailed privacy findings report.

Phase II includes a review of the findings by TrustArc with the participant, implementation by the participant of remediation recommendations, and documentation of action item completion.

Phase III includes certification activation including issuing the TRUSTe Seal, providing dispute resolution services, and providing access to TrustArc Assessment Manager to support ongoing privacy compliance.



TrustArc CEO Chris Babel said, “We believe that a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance, and with its achievement of this certification, Kingsoft Cloud is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards.”

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud. For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

