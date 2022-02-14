Global clear aligner treatment market size to grow at 21.7% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global clear aligner treatment market size was valued at USD 2849 million in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 21.7%, reaching a valuation of USD 11100 million during the period 2021-2027.

On further review, the document divides the marketplace into various segments based on type and application to ascertain which verticals are creating lucrative prospects for the enterprises by enumerating information on the growth rate and market share held by each of them.

With the help of trustworthy sources, information about the past data from 2016-2020, and future predictions for 2021-2027 are provided in the report.

The study conducts a granular analysis on the regional markets to understand the sales and revenue figures generated during the projected timeframe. It also studies in detail the prominent players who are enhancing the scope of the market by outlining major developments taking place through 2027, including product introductions, collaborations, and mergers.

Soaring demand for customized clear alignment mouthpieces, rising population suffering from malocclusions, and increasing technological breakthroughs in the field of dental treatments are propelling the growth of market.

For the unversed, clear aligner treatment involves usage of a device to adjust crooked teeth. It is a transparent plastic that acts as dental braces for aligning uneven teeth.

Segmental Analysis:

Based on product type, the professional treatment segment has a current market share of 85% and is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the assessment timeframe due to its extensive usage for all age groups including teenagers and adults.

In terms of application spectrum, the adult segment has a share of 83% in worldwide clear aligner treatment industry at present and is predicted to expand at a rapid pace through 2027.

Regional Analysis:

As per expert analysts, North America market accounted for 58% revenue share in the recent past and is estimated to witness exponential growth during the period 2021-2027.

Competitive Dashboard:

The competitive landscape of global clear aligner treatment market is defined by companies such as Scheu Dental GmbH, Align Technology, 3M Company, ClearCorrect, EZ Smile Family Dental Group, Dentsply Sirona, Clarus Corporation, Angelalign Technology Inc., Geniova Technologies S.L., Danaher Corporation, Shanghai Smartee Denti-Technology Co. Ltd., ClearPath Orthodontics, Irok Limited, and BioMers Pte Ltd. among others.

Global Clear Aligner Treatment Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Professional Treatment

Foundation Treatment

Global Clear Aligner Treatment Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Adults

Teenagers

Global Clear Aligner Treatment Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

South Korea

China

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Italy

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Global Clear Aligner Treatment Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Scheu Dental GmbH

Align Technology

3M Company

ClearCorrect

EZ Smile Family Dental Group

Dentsply Sirona

Clarus Corporation

Angelalign Technology Inc.

Geniova Technologies S.L.

Danaher Corporation

Shanghai Smartee Denti-Technology Co. Ltd.

ClearPath Orthodontics

Irok Limited

BioMers Pte Ltd.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Clear-Aligner Treatment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Professional Treatment

1.2.3 Foundation Treatment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Teenagers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.2 Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Clear-Aligner Treatment Manufacturers by Sales

3.2 Global Top Clear-Aligner Treatment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.3 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.5 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4 Company Profiles

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Clear-Aligner Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Clear-Aligner Treatment Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Clear-Aligner Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.3 North America Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Type

7.4 North America Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.3 Asia-Pacific Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.3 Europe Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.3 Latin America Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.3 Middle East and Africa Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Clear-Aligner Treatment Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Clear-Aligner Treatment Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Clear-Aligner Treatment Clients Analysis

12.4 Clear-Aligner Treatment Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Drivers

13.2 Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Opportunities

13.3 Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Challenges

13.4 Clear-Aligner Treatment Market Restraints

13.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

