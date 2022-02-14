The Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market is expected to grow by $ 68.46 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229638/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based healthcare facility management solutions and increasing demand for smart facilities. In addition, increasing demand for cloud-based healthcare facility management solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The healthcare facilities management market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The healthcare facilities management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Long-term healthcare facilities

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and growing aging populationas one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare facilities management market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare facilities management market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare facilities management market sizing

• Healthcare facilities management market forecast

• Healthcare facilities management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare facilities management market vendors that include ABM Industries Inc., Aramark Corp., Compass Group Plc, Ecolab Inc., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Medxcel Facilities Management LLC, Mitie Group Plc., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group. Also, the healthcare facilities management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



