Worldwide 4K Medical Imaging Industry to 2031 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

Global 4K medical imaging market will reach $2,585.1 million by 2031, growing by 11.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing demand for superior visualization quality in the medical sector, availability of technologically developed products with high-definition medical imaging, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, massive R&D investment, and the rising healthcare expenditure amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 4K medical imaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 4K medical imaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Display Monitors

by Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160 px)

4K DCI (4096 X 2160 px)

by Panel Size

30" and Below

30" to 60"

60" and Above

Camera Systems

Endoscopic Cameras

Camera Control Units

Mircoscopic Cameras

OR Cameras

Medical Recorders

Visualization Systems

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Display Monitors

3.2.1 Display Monitors by Resolution

3.2.1.1 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 px)

3.2.1.2 4K DCI (4096 X 2160 px)

3.2.2 Display Monitors by Panel Size

3.2.2.1 30" and Below

3.2.2.2 30" to 60"

3.2.2.3 60" and Above

3.3 Camera Systems

3.3.1 Endoscopic Cameras

3.3.2 Camera Control Units

3.3.3 Mircoscopic Cameras

3.3.4 OR Cameras

3.3.5 Medical Recorders

3.4 Visualization Systems



4 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

4.1 Market Overview by End User

4.2 Hospitals

4.3 Clinics

4.4 Other End Users



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

5.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Mexico

5.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 U.K.

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.3.8 Rest of European Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.5 India

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

5.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Chile

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market

5.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.6.1 UAE

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3 South Africa

5.6.4 Other National Markets



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Barco NV

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Conmed Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Leica Microsystems AG (Danaher Corporation)

LG Electronics

Medtronic plc

NDS Surgical Imaging

Novanta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

