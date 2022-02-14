Insights on the Quadricycle and Tricycle Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Power Source Type, Application Type and Region

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quadricycle and Tricycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quadricycle and tricycle market reached a value of US$ 6,024.40 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11,158.90 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.79% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A quadricycle, or microcar, is a four-wheeled cycle and a tricycle is a three-wheeled cycle with two wheels at the back and one at the front. They commonly consist of iron handlebars, chain drives, leather belts, buggy and rubber wheels. Quadricycles and tricycles are widely used for intra-city commuting, recreational activities, exercising and transporting cargo. They can be operated through pedals or powered using electric, solar and gasoline energy sources.

These cycles can aid in enhancing the overall cost-effectiveness of short-distance travel and reducing the risks of developing chronic diseases. Quadricycles and tricycles occupy minimal road space, generate negligible emissions and are considered as a safe mode of transportation. In comparison to the traditionally used bicycles, tricycles and quadricycles offer enhanced stability and comfort and are widely used for personal and commercial applications



Quadricycle and Tricycle Market Trends:

Significant growth in the logistics and food industries across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Quadricycles and tricycles integrated with potable storage units are widely used by mobile food outlets and food carts for the delivery of their products. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference for quadricycles in place of four-wheelers for convenient maneuvering in high traffic areas and easy parking is positively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the replacement of lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in braking and suspension systems, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These batteries are safe, high temperature resistant and provide constant power and enhanced usable capacity. Other factors, including the implementation of government initiatives to support small electric vehicles (EVs), along with various product innovations, such as the development of electric cycles with glass roofs and heated interior cabins, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global quadricycle and tricycle market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, power source type and application type



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Quadricycle

Tricycle

Breakup by Power Source Type:

Electric

Gasoline

Solar

Breakup by Application Type:

Personal

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aixam-Mega (Polaris Inc.), Bajaj Auto Limited, Bellier Automobiles, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Club Car, Estrima S.p.A, Ligier, Motor Trike Inc., Polaris Inc., Tazzari Gl Imola Spa, Urban Tricycles Ltd. and Worksman Cycles Company Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global quadricycle and tricycle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global quadricycle and tricycle market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global quadricycle and tricycle market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Quadricycle and Tricycle Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Quadricycle

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tricycle

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Power Source Type

7.1 Electric

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gasoline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Solar

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application Type

8.1 Personal

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aixam-Mega (Polaris Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bajaj Auto Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Bellier Automobiles

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Club Car

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Estrima S.p.A

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Ligier

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Motor Trike Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Polaris Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Tazzari Gl Imola Spa

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Urban Tricycles Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Worksman Cycles Company Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geqaji

Attachment