Worldwide Diaper Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

The global diaper market size reached US$72.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A diaper is a form of underwear that enables the wearer to urinate or defecate without utilizing a toilet. It is made up of synthetic disposable materials or cloth. Cloth diapers consist of several layers of fabrics such as hemp, cotton and bamboo and are washable and reusable. Disposable diapers, on the other hand, are thrown away after use and are made up of absorbent chemicals. The inner lining of these diapers is produced using polypropylene, which prevents the outer cloth from being soiled by absorbing or containing the waste. In recent years, the advancement in manufacturing technologies has improved the design, biodegradability and safety of diapers, owing to which they have gained immense traction across the globe



With the rising adult population, the prevalence of urinary incontinence has increased across the globe. Along with this, the high birth rates in emerging economies, delayed toilet training of children and the increasing trends of online purchase of baby diapers have boosted the market growth. Besides this, there has been a significant rise in the demand for biodegradable diapers that are made of eco-friendly materials.

This trend, in confluence with the increasing environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects of diaper disposal, has prompted the leading diaper manufacturers to develop products using raw materials that decompose much faster than traditional diapers. Moreover, the integration of new technologies in the manufacturing of diapers, along with the continuous research and development (R&D) activities to improve the product quality, will further provide a push to the market growth. For instance, the development of absorbent core technology, which removes the fluff pulp, has enabled the production of thinner diapers



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global diaper market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel



Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):

Disposable Diapers

Training Diapers

Cloth Diapers

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Disposable diapers represent the most popular type, as they offer convenience and ease of use to the users



Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):

Pad

Flat

Pant

Pad type diaper is the leading segment, holding the largest market share. It is useful in retaining moisture and absorbing leaks without irritating the skin



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

The majority of the diapers are distributed through pharmacies as they are located in and around residential areas, which form a convenient point of purchase for consumers



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the widespread awareness regarding proper hygiene in the region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global diaper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diaper market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which are the popular product types?

What are the major distribution channels?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

How are diapers manufactured?

