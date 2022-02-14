English Danish

14 February 2022





Company Announcement number 20/2022

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 1.0% 20S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2033 1.5% 21S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2038 2.5% 23S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2053

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 15 and 30 years, respectively.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

