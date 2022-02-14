Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

14 February 2022

 


 

Company Announcement number 20/2022

 

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

 

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

 

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
1.0%20SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2033
1.5%21SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2038
2.5%23SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2053

 

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

 

The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 15 and 30 years, respectively.

 

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

 

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

