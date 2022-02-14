Surgical Apparel Market to Reach USD 4.91 Billion by 2028 - Increased Demand for Better Quality Care to Boost Market – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surgical Apparel Market finds that increased demand for better quality care is expediting market growth. The market growth is attributed to, increasing disease prevalence, as well as increase in awareness about hygiene. Total Global Surgical Apparel Market is estimated to reach USD 4.91 Billion by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 3.53 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

Furthermore, stringent regulations regarding safety are projected to augment growth of the Global Surgical Apparel Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surgical Apparel Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Product (Scrubs, Gowns, Caps, Gloves), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Surgical Apparel Market:

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

B Braun (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Covidien (Ireland)

The 3M Company (US)



Market Dynamics :

Increasing awareness regarding safety

Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the global economy. Increasing cases of covid-19 have increased the demand for Surgical Apparel exponentially. Almost every country across the world is battling with this novel coronavirus. During this pandemic demand for mask, gloves, scrubs, gowns, caps, gloves, mask, and others, has raised significantly as it is very much essential to protect health from this coronavirus. The world health organization has declared international health emergency due to this pandemic situation and also recommended governments and businesses to act promptly to increase the production of such Surgical Apparel in order to meet increasing global demand. Rising awareness about the importance and benefits associated with Surgical Apparels to prevent COVID-19 infections as well as pathogens transmission in healthcare systems is expected to fuel the demand for Surgical Apparel during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of infectious as well as chronic diseases

Due to sudden outbreaks of viral infectious diseases like SARS, MERS, Novel coronavirus, E-bola virus and other communicable diseases demand from healthcare sector for mask, gloves, scrubs, gowns, caps, gloves, mask, and others is on rise. Emerging and re-emerging respiratory infectious diseases are considered to be a threat to public health across the world. Hence, there is significant need for raising awareness and preparedness to deal with such infectious disease outbreaks, which may cause a dangerous threat to the public health. Diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and other respiratory infections constitute majority of the overall hospital acquired infections. Hospital acquired infections are believed to be one of the major concerns, that affects patient recovery. Thereby, creating a major impact on mortality rates across the world. Thus, propelling the demand for Surgical Apparel further propelling the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Surgical Apparel Market

North America has dominated the Global Surgical Apparel Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to large number of aging populations. Additionally, increasing healthcare coverage resulting in increase in surgeries is further fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Surgical Apparel Market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies, as well as large base of population, especially in China. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure is further anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

March 2020: BYD Company had unveiled the largest face masks plant in China. The focus of the expansion was to cater to the increasing demand for masks during the coronavirus outbreak.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.53 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.91 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type

• Disposable



• Reusable



By Product

• Scrubs



• Gowns



• Caps



• Gloves



• Mask



• Others



End User • Hospitals



• Diagnostic Centers



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Clinics



• Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and

Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China,

India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and

South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market

attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share

analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

