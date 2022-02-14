Global Advanced Packaging Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Amkor Technology, Brewer Science and Chipbond Technology Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global advanced packaging market will reach $69.17 billion by 2031, growing by 10.0% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics, the growing demand for high-end chips, and the cost reduction and improved efficiency brought by advancing packaging.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global advanced packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global advanced packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Packaging Platform, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Active Packaging

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

Based on Packaging Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Flip Chip CSP

Wafer Level CSP

2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit

Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)

Embedded Die

Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)

Other Packaging Platforms

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Sector

Healthcare and Life Science

Aerospace and Defense

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Packaging Platform, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Active Packaging

3.3 Smart and Intelligent Packaging



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Packaging Platform

4.1 Market Overview by Packaging Platform

4.2 Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

4.3 Flip Chip CSP

4.4 Wafer Level CSP

4.5 2.5D/3D Integrated Circuit

4.6 Fan Out Wafer Level Package (Fo-WLP)

4.7 Embedded Die

4.8 Fan In Wafer Level Package (Fi-WLP)

4.9 Other Packaging Platforms



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Automotive and Transportation

5.5 Industrial Sector

5.6 Healthcare and Life Science

5.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.8 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

6.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.6.1 Turkey

6.6.2 Iran

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

SUSS Microtec Se

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Universal Instruments Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhi2rh

