Getty Images Unveils New TV Campaign to Convey the Power of Imagery

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below:

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today unveiled its “Move the world” TV Ad campaign, that for the first time ever, unites Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash under the iconic Getty Images brand positioning – Move the world.



Launching on NBA TV, this new campaign highlights how together, Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash help businesses from entrepreneurs, to SMBs and SMEs, to the largest global enterprises engage with their audiences in an increasingly digital and visual world. Created solely with content from its libraries, the campaign unveiled two hero videos “Look” and “Connection” to inspire creativity and communications across the full spectrum of the world’s growing creative community.

“Every day, all around the globe, Getty Images’ content is viewed more than 1 billion times,” said Gene Foca, Chief Marketing Officer, Getty Images. “We are the world’s foremost visual experts—capturing and creating content, while preserving events, to elevate visual communications everywhere. By identifying cultural shifts, spearheading trends, and powering the creative economy, we fuel visual storytelling worldwide.”

“Our leading Visual GPS research tells us that we live in an increasingly visual world, and having the perfect image, video or illustration, can mean the difference between connecting with your audience or them passing you by. The new “Move the world” campaign combines our three brands – Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash – to reinforce our commitment that our visuals deliver impact you and your customers can feel.”

Serving more than 1 million customers every year, Getty Images’ quarter century of visual expertise is the result of a focus on the quality of their offerings, a customer-first culture, and an embrace of innovation. Through the Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, Getty Images reaches and empowers a broad base of global customers ranging from international enterprises to amateur creators. Getty Images’ premium library is underpinned by data driven insights and exclusive content, including an extensive archive and partnerships with leading media, entertainment, and sports organizations. Additionally, its proprietary search and computer vision technologies drive a superior content platform that allows customers to create with confidence.

“As content creators, creative researchers and data scientists, we’ve made it our mission to help you tell stories which will move your brand, your customers, your readers and viewers, and help you create lasting impact,” added, CMO, Gene Foca.

“Look” and “Connection” ads will run from February 14th to September 30th. To learn more, visit gettyimages.com/tv.

Credits:

Title: “Move the world”

Creative Agency: In-house Getty Images

Senior Art Director: Josie Gealer

Copy Director: Josh Goldowsky

Global Head of Art: Guy Merrill

Editing Agency: tenthree

Post: Pluto Pictures

Music: Epidemic Sound

Visual content assets: gettyimages.com/tv