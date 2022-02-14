Insights on the Baby Wipes Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Wipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby wipes market reached a value of US$ 4.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Baby wipes are disposable cloths used to cleanse a baby's body which are saturated with a solution of gentle or tender cleaning ingredients. These wipes are made of both fibres such as rayon and cotton as well as plastic resins including polypropylene, polyester and polyethylene. Baby wipes are mostly sold in plastic tubs that keep the fabric damp and allow easy dispensing. Nowadays, baby wipes are gaining traction as they are safe and effective, ensure thorough cleansing and help in maintaining healthy baby skin



The growing disposable incomes across the globe have resulted in an increased purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, parents are ready to spend on expensive products for their babies, which has created a lucrative market for the manufacturers. Further, with a rise in the number of working women, especially in the developing regions, the demand for baby care products has amplified which, in turn, is propelling the sales of baby wipes. Moreover, the prevalence of e-commerce, increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the consumers and improving standards of living are some of the other factors catalysing the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global baby wipes market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, product type and distribution channel



Breakup by Technology:

Spunlace

Airlaid

Coform

Needlepunch

Composite

Others

On the basis of technology, the report finds that spunlace is the largest segment, followed by airlaid, coform, needlepunch, composite and others



Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Wipes

Wet Wipes

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into wet wipes and dry wipes. Amongst these, dry wipes are the most popular product type, holding majority of the market share



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, online stores, convenience stores and others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market for baby wipes, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Other major regions include the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation and SCA



This report provides a deep insight into the global baby wipes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the baby wipes industry in any manner



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby wipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global baby wipes market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby wipes market?

Which are the popular product types in the global baby wipes market?

What are the key technologies used in the global baby wipes market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global baby wipes market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby wipes market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby wipes market?

What is the structure of the global baby wipes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby wipes market?

How are baby wipes manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Wipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Spunlace

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Airlaid

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Coform

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Needlepunch

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Composite

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Wipes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wet Wipes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Baby Wipes Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Unicharm Corporation

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 SCA

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.4 Financials

11.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

