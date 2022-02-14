Radisson Hotel Group debuts in Madagascar with the opening of three hotels

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its entry into Madagascar with the opening of three hotels: Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo Waterfront, Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront and Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Center.



Antananarivo, is also known as “Analamanga” or the “City of Thousand” referring to the thousand soldiers appointed in the 17th century by the King, to protect the palace locally known as “Rova”, on the highest hill of the city. Explore the charming streets and visit the surrounding attractions such as Parc de Tsarasaotra and the Lemur’s Park to witness the island’s remarkable fauna and flora, including Madagascar’s most beloved animal, the lemur. Discover the pedestrian Haute-Ville, a quiet hilltop village famous for the architecture of its two-story brick homes, dating back to the 19th century.







With its palaces such as the Rova of Antananarivo dating back to the 19th century and the nearby Andafiavaratra Palace, museums, colonial-architecture, and bustling markets, Antananarivo is a charming and historical city. Located just beyond the outskirts of northern Antananarivo lies the Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, the country’s only cultural UNESCO site and a place of great significance. It includes the ruins of a fortified royal city as well as a burial site, and it remains an important place of pilgrimage for the people of Madagascar.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo Waterfront

Centrally located in a private area within the tree-lined waterfront, the hotel is close to the recently developed premier business district which is surrounded by various shops, entertainment and businesses. The hotel’s 168 modern rooms and suites are filled with natural light and overlook the captivating city with waterfront views.





Guests can embark on a culinary journey, with international dishes served at The Larder restaurant which serves a variety of international and regional dishes influenced by local produce. Fire Lake Restaurant & Bar is the hotel’s rooftop restaurant with indoor dining and terrace seating, offering panoramic views of Tana and a menu focused on grilled meat. Guests can also unwind with a comforting hot drink, refreshing cocktail or light snack at The Lobby Coffee & Bar. The hotel also offers an outdoor rooftop pool and a modern, fully equipped fitness center to enjoy after a long day.

Catering for meetings and events of all sizes, the hotel offers three spacious meeting rooms, a boardroom as well as a ballroom spanning over 260 square meters, accommodating up to 250 guests. Each of these five venues offer modern design and state-of-the-art technology, to ensure a successful event.

Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group says, “We are thrilled to be opening our first three hotels in Madagascar, showcasing two of our fastest growing brands and a varied offering from hotel to serviced apartments. We are proud to be expanding our presence across the Indian Ocean with a collection of hotels we truly believe will have a positive impact on the Madagascan economy and together with the wonderful team at Madagascar’s tourism board, we expect to attract more travelers to this beloved island.”

Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront

Also located in Antananarivo, guests can look forward to experiencing authentic Madagascan hospitality in this 30-room boutique hotel. Reflecting the Radisson brand’s signature Scandinavian aesthetic, the hotel’s rooms and suites feature natural materials such as beautiful wooden details, combined with Madagascan-inspired architecture, while boasting picturesque lake and garden views.





For a hearty and wholesome meal throughout the day, Tamboho Restaurant presents a menu of local and international dishes, made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy their meal and refreshing fresh juices to the sounds of the weekly live jazz performances in the indoor dining area or while taking in the fresh air in the verdant garden lounge before taking a dip in the heated pool.





The Tamboho Meeting Room, accommodating up to 20 guests, is the perfect venue to host a meeting in the city, followed by a meal or coffee break in the hotel’s lush gardens. The outdoor garden lounge is also available for private meetings or social events, such as intimate weddings.

Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Center

The 56 spacious and bright studios and apartments, filled with natural light and views of the surrounding hills, offer the ideal home-away-from-home for guests traveling for business, leisure or extended stays. The convenient in-room features include a kitchenette, minifridge and flatscreen TV. With a neutral color palette and modern touches, the studios and apartments were designed to provide the ultimate tranquility.





Guests can get their adrenaline pumping in the hotel’s fitness room, and dine in style at SOHO Restaurant, offering flavorful French and Asian fusion cuisine in a contemporary setting. Located on the 5th floor, SOHO Rooftop Lounge offers an escape from the bustling city while enjoying a morning coffee, afternoon tea or a refreshing cocktail. Weekly live music and DJ sets on the rooftop can be enjoyed, while taking in the city views. The SOHO Rooftop Terrace offers the ideal space to host a private event or celebration with its intimate atmosphere and spectacular views of Antananarivo.





François van Rens, Cluster General Manager of the three hotels says, “It is an honor to be introducing Madagascar to the renowned Radisson Hotel Group brands and together with my passionate teams, to welcome the world to experience this beloved Yes I Can! service ethos, with our own, warm and welcoming Madagascan hospitality. We have no doubt, that our hotels will be top of mind for memorable stays, dining experiences as well as meetings and events of all kinds. ﻿”

Radisson Hotel Group sends heartfelt well wishes and condolences to all those impacted by Cyclone Batsirai and Cyclone Ana. Aligned with the Group's long history of being a responsible business, each of the three hotels in Madagascar have committed to support their communities in every way they can. For more information and to get involved, please see here.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, each of the three hotels are implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Discover the top five activities to experience in Madagascar over on our blog here.

