On National Donor Day, CareDx Applauds Patient Advocacy Efforts Aimed at Increasing Donations for the Thousands of Patients Waiting for a Transplant

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that in commemoration of National Donor Day, held on February 14, it is doing its part to increase public awareness of the serious need for more donations – organ, eye, tissue, blood, platelets and marrow – by providing support to national patient advocacy groups such as Donate Life America, National Kidney Foundation, and The National Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program, which along with other organization are championing more supply for this life-sparing need.



“At CareDx we are 100 percent committed to supporting the transplant patient journey. It starts with a transplant and with more than 100,000 patients waiting for an organ transplant alone, patient advocacy and legislative efforts are critical in addressing this serious unmet need,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We have supported important legislative policies including the Living Donor Protection Act to promote live organ donations and protect donors from discrimination, and recently made sure that our patient’s voices were heard when CMS requested public comments by sharing their insights on the need for greater public awareness around organ donations and earlier waitlist inclusion.”

“Observed every year on February 14, National Donor Day is a day to spread awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation,” said David Fleming, President and CEO of Donate Life America. “There is a serious shortage of lifesaving organs and my hope for today’s commemoration is that, collectively, we’ve raised more awareness that has led to more Americans registering as donors. We thank CareDx, our other partners and donors for helping Donate Life America achieve our mission of increasing the number of donated organs available to save lives.”

To register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, please visit www.RegisterMe.org or HRSA.

