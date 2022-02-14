The Endoscopy Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 292.59 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229623/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the endoscopy devices market in Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements and improved quality of treatment. In addition, technological advancements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The endoscopy devices market in Africa analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The endoscopy devices market in Africa is segmented as below:

By Product

• Endoscope

• Visualization system

• Other endoscope equipment

• Accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• South Africa

• Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)

• Nigeria

• Kenya

• Rest of Africa



This study identifies the rising geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the endoscopy devices market growth in Africa during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on endoscopy devices market in Africa covers the following areas:

• Endoscopy devices market sizing

• Endoscopy devices market forecast

• Endoscopy devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endoscopy devices market in Africa vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, and Stryker Corp. Also, the endoscopy devices market in Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229623/?utm_source=GNW



