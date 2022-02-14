Insights on the Cable Glands Global Market to 2027 - by Cable Type, Type, Material, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Glands Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable glands market reached a value of US$ 1645.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2400.43 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.28% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Cable glands, also known as cable connectors, refer to devices designed to seal and secure the ends of cables to a piece of electrical equipment. Depending on the application, they are manufactured using metallic and non-metallic materials, such as brass, aluminium, plastic, nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and steel. They provide insulation, earthing, bonding, and strain relief while protecting sensitive electrical wiring against contamination, dust, corrosion, moisture, and flammable gas. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering cable glands in various materials, types, and pressure ranges



Cable Glands Market Trends:

Cable glands are crucial components of cable management systems that are extensively utilized in numerous industrial and hazardous environments. As a result, the significant growth in the demand for cable management systems and advancements in the telecom industry are the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing need for secure cable connections due to the increasing construction and renovation activities of public and private installations is augmenting the demand for cable glands. Besides this, the emerging military applications of cable glands in the manufacturing of aerospace equipment, aircraft, and space vehicles are other major growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, cable glands find extensive applications in the automotive sector. In addition, the rising production of automobiles and the increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are creating a favorable market outlook. Some of the other factors, including the widespread adoption of solar systems, rapid deployment of smart grids, expansion of physical infrastructure, and rising oil and gas exploration activities, are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for energy and infrastructure on account of the growing population and heavy investments in the commercial and residential sectors are driving the market further



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cable glands market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on cable type, type, material and end user



Breakup by Cable Type:

Armoured

Unarmoured

Breakup by Type:

Industrial

Hazardous

Breakup by Material:

Brass

Stainless Steel

Plastic and Nylon

Others

Breakup by End User:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing and Processing

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Amphenol Corporation, CMP Products Limited (British Engines Group), Cortem SPA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Incorporated, Hummel AG, R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft, Sealcon LLC and Warom Technology Incorporated Company



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cable Glands Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Cable Type

6.1 Armored

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unarmored

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Industrial

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hazardous

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Brass

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Stainless Steel

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Plastic and Nylon

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Mining

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Aerospace and Defense

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Manufacturing and Processing

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Chemical

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Amphenol Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 CMP Products Limited (British Engines Group)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Cortem SPA

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Eaton Corporation PLC

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Emerson Electric Co.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Hubbell Incorporated

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Hummel AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Sealcon LLC

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Warom Technology Incorporated Company

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

