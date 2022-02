Harju County Court approved with its 14 February 2022 resolution the settlement between AS Tallink Grupp and AS Tallinna Sadam and terminated the court dispute between the parties. A detailed description of the dispute can be found in AS Tallink Grupp’s company announcement dated 1 March 2021 and a description of the settlement in company announcement dated 11 February 2022.







