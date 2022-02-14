Myriad Genetics to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will be presenting at two upcoming healthcare conferences.

On Feb. 17, 2022, R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences & Diagnostic Tools Conference at 12 p.m. ET.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and Riggsbee will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be available through live audio webcast links in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice, MyPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, EndoPredict, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, RiskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

Media Contact:

Megan Manzari

(385) 318-3718

Megan.Manzari@myriad.com

Investor Contact:

Nathan Smith

(801) 505-5067

Nathan.Smith@myriad.com