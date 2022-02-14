The Paint and Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 2.55 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paint and Coatings Market in MEA 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229621/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. The report on the paint and coatings market in MEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the real estate and construction industry and developments to increase the performance of coatings. In addition, growth in the real estate and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The paint and coatings market in MEA analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The paint and coatings market in MEA is segmented as below:

By Application

• Architecture

• Packaging

• Wood

• Transport

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Saudi Arabia

• Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)

• UAE

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA



This study identifies technological advancements in powder coating technology as one of the prime reasons driving the paint and coatings market growth in MEA during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on paint and coatings market in MEA covers the following areas:

• Paint and coatings market sizing

• Paint and coatings market forecast

• Paint and coatings market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Jazeera Paints Co., Jotun AS, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RAR Holding Group., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. The paint and coatings market in MEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

