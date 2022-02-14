The Meal Replacement Products Market is expected to grow by $ 1.03 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meal Replacement Products Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229618/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the meal replacement products market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits associated with meal replacement products and the growing adoption of natural-ingredient-based meal substitutes. In addition, Health benefits associated with meal replacement products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The meal replacement products market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Powdered products

• Edible bars

• Ready-to-drink

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the ready availability of different meal replacement productsas one of the prime reasons driving the meal replacement products market growth in Europe during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading meal replacement products market vendors in Europe that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the meal replacement products market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

