The Potato Protein Market is expected to grow by $ 12.00 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period

Our report on the potato protein market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for protein powders and increasing awareness about health benefits of potato proteins. In addition, the growing demand for protein powders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The potato protein market in APAC analysis includes the form segment and geographic landscape.



The potato protein market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Form

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the growing interest in sports and fitness activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the potato protein market growth in APAC during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading potato protein market in APAC vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Agridient BV, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Emsland Group, Kemin Industries Inc., KMC amba, Meelunie BV, Roquette Freres SA, Royal Avebe, and Tereos Group. Also, the potato protein market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

