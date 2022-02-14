Global Bath Soap Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bath soap market reached a value of US$ 21.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 28.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Bath soaps are personal care products made from a combination of alkalis, such as caustic soda and caustic potash. They also comprise glycerin, animal or vegetable fats, propylene glycol, allantoin, sodium laureth sulfate (SLS), and triethanolamine. They assist in unclogging pores, removing dirt and debris, and conditioning the skin. As they aid in maintaining the overall hygiene of an individual and are available in the form of powder, bar, flakes, or liquid, the demand for bath soaps is escalating across the globe



Bath Soap Market Trends:

Due to the significant rise in pollution levels , there is an increase in the utilization of bath soaps around the world for protecting skin from infectious pollutants. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the easy availability of eco-friendly bath soaps made from organic and vegan ingredients are strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, leading players are focusing on the launch of innovative products with attractive and biodegradable packaging to expand their product portfolio.

These players are also introducing premium product variants, which are made using an exotic ingredient selection, on account of improved living standards and growing awareness among the masses about personal hygiene. Besides this, they are considerably investing in engaging promotional campaigns like celebrity endorsements to create brand presence and expand the overall sales. Besides this, the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are positively influencing the sales of bath soaps via online distribution channels across the globe. This can be accredited to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations in numerous counties and the surging need for the adoption of social distancing measures



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bath soap market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, form and distribution channel



Breakup by Product Type:

Premium Products

Mass Products

At present, mass products account for majority of the total global market as they are affordable as compared to premium products



Breakup by Form:

Solid Bath Soaps

Liquid Bath Soaps

Presently, solid bath soaps hold the largest market share as their packaging is more eco-friendly



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Currently, the sales of bath soaps are increasing via convenience stores as they offer 24-hour service



Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Amongst these, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market due to the significantly growing population in the region



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined, along with the profiles of the key players



This report provides a deep insight into the global bath soap industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a bath soap manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the bath soap industry in any manner



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global bath soap market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global bath soap market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global bath soap market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bath soap market?

5. What is the breakup of the global bath soap market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global bath soap market based on the form?

7. What is the breakup of the global bath soap market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global bath soap market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global bath soap market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bath Soap Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Form

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Research and Development

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 Retailers

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Performance by Product Type

7.1 Premium Products

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mass Products

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Performance by Form

8.1 Solid Bath Soaps

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid Bath Soaps

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Performance by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmacies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Online

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup of Key Players



11 Bath Soap Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Procter and Gamble

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Description

15.1.3 Product Portfolio

15.1.4 SWOT

15.1.5 Financials

15.2 Unilever

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Description

15.2.3 Product Portfolio

15.2.4 SWOT

15.2.5 Financials

15.3 Colgate Palmolive

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Description

15.3.3 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 SWOT

15.3.5 Financials

