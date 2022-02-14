Worldwide Automotive Brake Booster Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis and Continental Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brake Booster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive brake booster market reached a volume of 114.5 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 182.6 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An automotive brake booster is a safety component which assists in smooth actuation of the brake and minimizes the amount of pedal pressure required for braking. It is placed on the firewall of an engine's compartment, under the hood of a car or in front of the driver's legs. It is a preventive braking measure employed to avert the chances of brake failure, create an effective braking mechanism and help in case of panic braking. Besides this, it also ensures that the vehicle comfortably comes to a halt and is deaccelerated safely



Automobile manufacturers are rapidly replacing mechanical and hydraulic braking systems with brake boosters as they aid in reducing the overall weight of the car and incorporating additional safety and comfort. Moreover, the rising demand for active vehicle safety technologies including regenerative braking, traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability program (ESP) is compelling manufacturers to integrate these technologies along with high-end brake booster systems in upgraded automobile models.

They are also funding research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced products that are compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles. Apart from this, factors including stringent safety norms and a greater emphasis on performance as well as the efficiency of vehicles have encouraged manufacturers to focus on the brake booster and brake distribution technologies in the passenger car segment. Further, the demand for automotive brake booster is being propelled by the burgeoning automotive industry, emerging auto parts manufacturers and increasing vehicle ownership around the world



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive brake booster market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, vehicle type and end-user



Breakup by Product:

Single Diaphragm Booster

Dual Diaphragm Booster

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by End-User:

OEMs

Replacement

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Continental, TRW Automotive, Mando Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nissin Kogyo, Hitachi, Jilin Dongguang Aowei Brake System Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co., FTE automotive Group, APG, BWI Group, Wuhu Bethel, CARDONE, Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive brake booster market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive brake booster industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive brake booster industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive brake booster industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive brake booster industry?

What are the profit margins in the global automotive brake booster industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Brake Booster Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Single Diaphragm Booster

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dual Diaphragm Booster

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 OEMs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Replacement

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

14.3.2 Hyundai Mobis

14.3.3 Continental

14.3.4 TRW Automotive

14.3.5 Mando Corporation

14.3.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.7 Nissin Kogyo

14.3.8 Hitachi

14.3.9 Jilin Dongguang Aowei Brake System Co., Ltd.

14.3.10 Wanxiang Group Corporation

14.3.11 Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co.

14.3.12 FTE automotive Group

14.3.13 APG

14.3.14 BWI Group

14.3.15 Wuhu Bethel

14.3.16 CARDONE

14.3.17 Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

