Rampiva Announces Baseline - the Industry's First Free Analytics Nuix Acceleration Product

NEW YORK & PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rampiva, a leading provider of automation, reporting and business process management software for data processing and review platforms, today announced the launch of an innovative no-cost analytics tool, Baseline. Rampiva Baseline delivers real-time intelligence and analytics on the performance and productivity of Nuix data processing by delivering centralized visibility into workloads.

Rampiva Baseline enables legal and digital forensics teams to improve performance expectations by helping data processing teams increase their ability to attribute workloads, provide data points to advocate for budget, and provide a data-driven view to optimize processes. This product automatically gathers performance and productivity data from existing Nuix Cases and feeds them into a set of PowerBI Dashboards which are designed by experts and industry professionals. These Dashboards enable data processing departments to understand their current operating capacity, demonstrate the value of their efforts, and identify opportunities for improvement by utilizing Rampiva analytics developed by observing the processing of over 15,000 Nuix Cases and 1 PB of data.

Rampiva is also hosting an online user community (https://community.rampiva.com), where people can ask questions, share ideas and brainstorm new analytics and Dashboards. This forum is open to all users, and contains instructions for downloading Rampiva Baseline.

Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency. Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors.

"Our hope is that people can use Rampiva Baseline to first, showcase their work and help address the intense pressure put on many data processing teams, and second, identify ways to optimize their operations and support with hard-data investments in new processes, additional staff, or tools like Rampiva Automate for workflow and resource management," said Daniel Boteanu, founder and CEO of Rampiva. "We are grateful for the position we are in and want to give back to the community by making Rampiva Baseline available to everyone at no cost."

Rampiva Baseline Highlights

Up-level Nuix Workstation

Rampiva Baseline can be used by any professionals running Nuix Workstation. Baseline is lightweight and easy to install. Once installed it provides analytics that detail performance and productivity of the Nuix environment.

Track Activity Over Time

Tracks new Case creation, activity, volume processed, resource consumption and more.

Impact

Demonstrates reductions in review volumes, turn-around time, and the overall value provided by your team.

Manage Operating Tempo

Maps average activity to better adapt to changes in workload, including average activity by Case, and on-shift/off-shift activity.

Analyze Performance

Provides understanding of performance relative to Rampiva standards, as gleaned from existing active clients over 15,000 unique Cases and 1 PB of processed data.

Improve Efficiency

Measure the availability of Nuix and staff resources to maximize productive capacity and overall throughput.

Resource Forecasting and Attribution

Explore how new assumptions might stress or expand your departments performance and productivity.

More advanced analytics capabilities are available with Rampiva Automate.

Rampiva will host a livestream event on February 24, 2022 on LinkedIn providing an overview of Baseline. The event air from 11:00 am to 11:30 am. To be notified when the event goes live, follow Rampiva on LinkedIn.

About Rampiva Global LLC

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

