IVF Services Global Market Report 2022

The global IVF services market is expected to grow from $13.68 billion in 2021 to $15.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $23.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The IVF services market consists of sales of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services.IVF is one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology used to address infertility.



IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass"). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of cycles in IVF services markets are fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor) and donor egg IVF cycles.When an IVF cycle is completed utilizing eggs and embryos that have never been frozen, it is referred to as a fresh IVF cycle.



After the eggs are extracted, they are fertilized in the lab with semen. The different service providers include fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes and is used in various sectors such as fertility clinics, hospitals and other settings.



The rising infertility rate contributed to the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) services market.Infertility is known as the inability to conceive within 12 months.



The global fertility rates fell from 3.2 live births per woman in 1990 to 2.5 live births per woman in 2019. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 12 to 13 couples in 100 have a problem in conceiving. Moreover, according to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, 15 to 20 million infertility cases are in India alone. The rising infertility rate made people resort to IVF services contributing to the growth of the market.



The high cost of IVF services limits the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market.For instance, the cost of a basic IVF package ranges from $4,700 to $20,000, and the average price in the USA is around $12,000.



The total cost of a single IVF cycle can range between $8,000 to $30,000.According to FertilityIQ, the cost of IVF services was around $22,000.



In emerging economies like India, the cost of IVF services ranges from INR 70,000 to INR 300,000. The high cost of IVF services makes it unavailable to low- and middle-income populations negatively affecting the IVF services’ market growth.



Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is the latest technique increasingly used for improving IVF success rate in patients with recurrent implantation failures.PRP is used alongside fertility treatments like IVF to improve the egg quality, uterine lining thickness and endometrial receptivity, and the treatment is primarily for the recurrent implantation failure over multiple IVF cycles.



According to an article published by the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, women treated with PRP experienced a significant improvement in Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) and help improve fertility.



In December 2020, Fresenius Helios, a Germany based healthcare company acquired Eugin Group for $ 195.98 million (€160 million). The acquisition expands the Fresenius Helios’s global network of fertility clinics, providing tremendous growth and consolidation potential. Eugin Group is a Spain based company that provides IVF services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the IVF services market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in IVF services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the IVF services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

