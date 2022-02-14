Outlook on the Laundry Detergent Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laundry Detergent Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laundry detergent market size was valued at $61,711.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $98,139.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Laundry detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. Liquid detergents helps in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Used for washing laundry, laundry detergents are available in extensive fragrance and packaging format. Furthermore, natural or organic laundry detergents are gaining wide traction amongst health conscious consumers. In addition, optimized supply chain, increasing penetration of retail sales channels and lucrative offers and discounts offered have further narrowed the bridge between the consumers and the product.



Surge in the penetration of automatic washing machines have significantly contributed to the growth of the laundry detergents in both the developing as well as developed markets. According to Europa, more than 14 million washing machines were sold in 2018. According to the Census Bureau, around 85% of the U.S. households used washing machines in 2016. Furthermore, the rise in consumer awareness toward the product, extensive marketing and advertising by leading brands, and shift in consumer preference for liquid and pods laundry detergents have augmented the demand from the household segment.



The laundry detergent market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, liquid, gel, and pods/tablets. By application, it is segregated into industrial and household. Based on the distribution channel, it is segmented into online, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The players operating in the global laundry detergent market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the laundry detergent market opportunity, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, The Dow Chemical Company, Unger Fabrikker AS, and Unilever Plc.



