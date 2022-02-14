MCI Onehealth Provides Update on Subsidiary Khure Health

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khure Health Inc. ("Khure Health"), a subsidiary of MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), hit several key milestones in 2021, with year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 50%, inclusion of AI-enabled algorithms to screen more than 80 rare diseases integrated into its platform, and completion of more than five million patient screenings. In 2022, Khure Health is poised to implement a number of product innovations and service enhancements, including a cloud-based version of its platform, the ability for physicians to instantly screen a complex patient’s medical records against more than 100 rare disease algorithms during the patient visit and accredited education programs for physicians.

“MCI is taking big strides along our data roadmap through Khure Health’s progress,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MD and CEO of MCI. “With our milestone of 100 rare disease algorithms on Khure’s platform in sight this quarter, a new cloud-based version of the platform that will help unlock additional high-margin opportunities in the big data sector, and a growing team building ever stronger collaborations with top pharmaceutical manufacturers and clinical research organizations, we’re really excited about the months ahead.”

Toronto-based Khure Health harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to leverage the vast amounts of information within a physician's electronic medical record, rapidly identifying patients potentially at risk of certain rare and specialty diseases. With Khure Health’s President, Don Watts, recently recognized as a Digital Health Innovator of the Year by Digital Health Canada, Khure Health is driving new capabilities for physicians in proactive and personalized medicine.

“As a key part of MCI’s high-performance healthcare network, Khure Health enables better patient outcomes through applied innovation, including through supporting earlier diagnosis and opportunities for patients to more quickly benefit from clinical discoveries. To date, more than five million patient screenings have been done, resulting in thousands of individual patients now moving along appropriate care pathways for which they might not otherwise have been identified,” said Don Watts, President of Khure Health. “As we continue our rare disease algorithm development and expand into chronic disease risk identification, Khure Health’s platform will be an invaluable day-to-day tool to help physicians provide the most preventative, personalized care possible, benefiting patients and the healthcare system overall.”

Other new features in development at Khure Health include enabling physicians to instantly screen a specific complex patient's electronic medical record against all the pathologies covered by Khure Health to see if they may be at risk of a particular rare disease. Along with this, Khure Health has created a new accredited education offering for physicians on the platform that gives physicians the ability to participate in accredited educational programs via the platform and instantly apply their learning to those patients that can benefit.

“Khure’s platform presents a potential game changer for innovative pharmaceutical manufacturers, enabling the acceleration of clinical research and commercialization of new medical treatments,” added Dobranowski. “We’re seeing more and more pharma companies recognizing the value of Khure’s platform, namely, leveraging real world evidence around rare diseases to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials, to accelerate patient access to treatment, and to support regulatory decision-making.”

While providing access to high-quality, accountable care to nearly one million patients each year, MCI Onehealth continues to identify, prioritize, develop, and launch new products, services and business models that create positive health impact and investor value. As previously reported, Khure Health and several other MCI business units, Corporate Health Solutions and Executive Medical Concierge Canada, each delivered record years, with year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 50%, 70% and 80% respectively.

About MCI:

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics and over 85 specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com and khurehealth.ca.

For MCI IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com| +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For MCI media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com| +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect MCI’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to: the implementation by Khure Health of new product and service offerings in 2022, efforts to secure contracts with pharmaceutical manufacturers and increase integration with electronic medical records systems, the launch of accredited education offerings through the Khure platform, the launch of a cloud-based version of the platform, and the anticipated benefits and opportunities for Khure Health, MCI and third parties relating to the foregoing. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “poised to”, “on the way”, “driving new capabilities”, “expand”, “in development”, “is being made”, “pursuit”, “potential”, “continues to”, “opportunities” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MCI’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include difficulties or delays in developing and implementing new technologies, features and services or adapting existing technologies, features and services to new platforms and formats; technologies and services not functioning as expected, third parties not using technologies and services as expected, economic conditions making technologies and services less attractive than anticipated, competitors in the industry, the possibility of a breakdown in the relationship between MCI and its existing and potential future commercial partners; and other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in MCI’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available under MCI’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, MCI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.