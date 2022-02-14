Nubeva Announces Strategic Agreement with Copper River CS to deliver Ransomware Reversal Solutions to Federal, State and Local Governments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a software developer of B2B ransomware solutions, today announced strategic agreement with Copper River Cyber Solutions (Copper River CS), a leading provider of next-gen cyber solutions and services serving the public, private and education sectors.



Nubeva’s technology delivers a new line for defense in the fight against ransomware. The software captures ransomware encryption keys to enable fast and easy decryption to restore operations without paying ransoms. In parallel, can provide real-time alerts to security operations center for faster response to threats that get past standard cybersecurity systems. Copper River will take this solution to market as a premier reseller adding professional services and managed operations to enable customer success.

“We are elated that we have signed this agreement with Copper River. Government entities have simply been crushed by ransomware over the past several months. This partnership will allow us to get this technology into the hands of entities who needed it yesterday,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva. “Copper River brings enormous value because of their unique procurement advantages as well as their ability to provide a complete suite of services from implementation, managed operations and incident response.”

Copper River CS is 100% owned by the Native Village of Eyak, a federally recognized Tribal government that promotes self-determination to its tribal members. Copper River is designated an SBA 8(a) Certified entity, offering a number of key procurement advantages to federal agencies. Copper River CS has strong relationships with multiple federal agencies including the Department of Transportation, Homeland Security and Defense, but also serves state, local government, education, and commercial markets.

“Our customers turn to us to help them solve their most complex cyber challenges,” states Copper River CS President, Bill Halladay. “This is why we are excited to be working with Nubeva to deliver this breakthrough ransomware technology, wrapped with our unrivalled services, to ensure our clients confront and combat the threat of ransomware and receive immediate relief from a successful attack.”

“Copper River is the ideal strategic partner for Nubeva,” says Ryan Cote, former Federal CIO with the US Department of Transportation and Nubeva Advisor. “Copper River has a long and proven history of success in providing innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the government. Their procurement advantages and agility are unmatched. I have high confidence that, together, Nubeva and Copper River, can cut through challenges and help solve the ransomware problem plaguing governments large and small.”

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva develops and licenses B2B software for next-generation cybersecurity solutions with a focus on ransomware. The company’s patented and awarding winning SKI technology enable advanced decryptions solutions including ransomware reversal - the ability to decrypt and quickly recover from ransomware attacks without paying the ransom, and TLS Visibility - the ability to universally decrypt TLS/SSL network traffic enabling deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application assurance applications. The company licenses its software to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity and application solution manufacturers.

About Copper River CS:

Copper River Cyber Solutions, LLC, enables federal clients to create secure, modern IT infrastructures. As a Federally recognized, Alaska Native, Tribal owned, SBA 8(a) Certified Entity, agencies benefit from our unique, cost-effective procurement advantages which enable timely fulfillment of cyber defense requirements. Through our extensive cyber security past performance, we provide unrivaled incident monitoring & reporting, risk mitigation & compliance, data loss prevention solutions, and services delivered by our team of highly skilled technical experts. Federal agencies rely on Copper River Cyber Solutions to deliver the modern, resilient cyber defense IT infrastructures that safeguard their agency integrity.

