Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company” or “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (“Labrador Uranium” or “LUR”) through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.



All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for listing (the “Listing”) of the common shares of Labrador Uranium (“LUR Shares”).

Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce the anticipated closing date for the Arrangement is February 22, 2022 (the “Record Date”). CUR shareholders as of 12:01 a.m. on the Record Date will receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. The precise number of LUR Shares to be distributed to each CUR shareholder will be determined on the Record Date, but is currently anticipated to be approximately 0.222 of a LUR Shares for each CUR share held by such holder as at the Record Date. It is expected that DRS statements representing the LUR Shares to which the registered CUR Shareholders are entitled to under the Arrangement are expected to be mailed out on February 25, 2022.

The Listing is subject to the final approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. The Listing is expected to be completed the week of February 28, 2022.

About Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Arrangement; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and Listing; the number of LUR Shares expected to be distributed to each CUR shareholder; anticipated timing for mailing of the DRS statements representing the LUR Shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement and the Listing; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.