Nemaura Medical Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Loughborough, England, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (for the three months ended December 31, 2021).



Recent Corporate Highlights:

Commenced shipments of sugarBEAT ® continuous glucose monitor (CGM) devices to its UK licensee, MySugarWatch Limited, previously DB Ethitronix Limited

continuous glucose monitor (CGM) devices to its UK licensee, MySugarWatch Limited, previously DB Ethitronix Limited Appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as Chief Operating Officer

Launched Miboko, a new metabolic health program using a body-worn glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application, intended for employers and insurers as well as direct to consumer, as a form of wellness and preventative medicine platform

Tiger Partners Trading LLC, an investment advisor to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management family office, acquired a 3.1% equity stake in Nemaura Medical in February 2022

“The December quarter marked a milestone for Nemaura, as we officially entered the commercialization phase of our corporate development and recognized revenue for the first time in our history,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura. “Moreover, with the recent launch of Miboko, our new metabolic health program, we now have a second product from our platform of non-invasive microsystem technology which we believe will have broad appeal. We are leveraging our sensor platform to enter mass market, high-value applications to deliver long-term value to shareholders”.

3Q22 Financial Summary:

$500,000 was previously received as deposit payment towards a purchase order, of which revenue of $183,628 was recognized during fiscal 3Q22 from initial shipments made during the quarter of sugarBEAT ® CGM devices to MySugarWatch, the Company’s UK licensee. This marked the Company’s first revenue in its history.

CGM devices to MySugarWatch, the Company’s UK licensee. This marked the Company’s first revenue in its history. Total operating expenses for the quarter was approximately $1.8 million, which includes additional headcount to support the operational scale up process across both our UK and U.S. teams.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 were approximately $23.0 million, as compared to $31.9 million at March 31, 2021.



About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT™ in the U.S., risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT™, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT™ digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) reserves the right to re-evaluate its decision that proBEAT™ qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com





NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) As of March 31, 2021



($) ($) ASSETS Current assets: Cash 23,046,278 31,865,371 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 472,358 1,269,513 Accounts receivable - related party 152,592 - Inventory 1,384,278 850,622 Total current assets 25,055,506 33,985,506 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 454,272 202,145 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,564,121 1,055,256 Total other assets 2,018,393 1,257,401 Total assets 27,073,899 35,242,907 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 176,619 253,694 Liability due to related parties - 148,795 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 644,860 180,552 Notes payable, current portion 14,850,815 5,733,370 Deferred revenue 463,167 103,470 Total current liabilities 16,135,461 6,419,881 Non-current portion of notes payable 8,712,979 19,188,724 Non-current portion of deferred revenue 1,201,699 1,276,130 Total non-current liabilities 9,914,678 20,464,854 Total liabilities 26,050,139 26,884,735 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 42,000,000 shares authorized and 23,330,573 and 22,941,157 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 23,331 22,941 Additional paid-in capital 35,122,012 32,044,335 Accumulated deficit (34,114,228 ) (23,844,671 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) income (7,355 ) 135,567 Total stockholders’ equity 1,023,760 8,358,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 27,073,899 35,242,907

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.







NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(in Dollars, except Share and Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales 183,628 - 183,628 - Cost of Sales 172,393 172,393 Gross Profit 11,235 - 11,235 - Operating expenses: Research and development 412,341 486,957 987,711 1,258,549 General and administrative 1,391,278 581,520 4,151,380 1,948,773 Total operating expenses 1,803,619 1,068,477 5,139,091 3,207,322 Loss from operations (1,792,384 ) (1,068,477 ) (5,127,856 ) (3,207,322 ) Interest expense (1,639,184 ) (378,220 ) (5,141,701 ) (920,648 ) Net loss (3,431,568 ) (1,446,697 ) (10,269,557 ) (4,127,970 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (25,065 ) 371,275 (142,922 ) 356,765 Comprehensive loss (3,456,633 ) (1,075,422 ) (10,412,479 ) (3,771,205 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (0.44 ) (0.19 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 23,313,629 22,922,387 23,244,345 22,068,290

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



