Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOLLISTER, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products, including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conference.



BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 15 - 17, 2022

Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET, on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Gunstream and Lowell plan to discuss Company highlights, market trends, key growth drivers, and long-term market opportunities. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in the life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high quality, custom, made-to-order products on short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization. For more information about Teknova, visit www.teknova.com.