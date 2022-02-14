Venly Launches the MetaRing, a Membership Pass Across Metaverses

BRUSSELS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Venly, a blockchain technology provider, announces the launch of the MetaRing, a non-fungible token (NFT) representing a cross-metaverse access pass centered around utility. Its owners will be able to use the digital wearable to unlock special in-game utilities and enjoy unique benefits, including access to exclusive lands, events, discounts, and drops.

Venly believes that the future of the internet involves massively-scaled, interactive, and interoperable platforms of interconnected virtual worlds. However, many of today's virtual experiences being built are private. The MetaRing places its owners at the center of the entire metaverse ecosystem, linking access to all experiences seamlessly. On top of that, it allows them to participate in events and games, invest in digital real estate, and even be prioritized for future NFT drops.

For the price equivalent to $1,000, owners of the NFT will be able to leverage the ever-growing network of partners with whom Venly collaborates. For now, these include blockchain industry giants, such as The Sandbox, Trace Race Manager (QORPO), Vulcan Forged, Polygon, AlphaVerse, V3, and more.

While Venly doesn't rule out the option of additional launches, there will only be 1,000 Origin pieces of the MetaRing. Out of these, 100 will be reserved to purchase by the Venly team and future partners and 50 set aside via whitelisting in a proof of contribution program. The sale of the remaining 850 NFTs will happen on the Venly Marketplace on a first-come-first-serve basis to users that have joined the Venly Discord, where the link to the sale will be posted the moment it goes live. A guide on how to prepare the Venly Marketplace wallet with funds for the sale and how to acquire the MetaRing can be found here.

"MetaRing is one of the few projects on the market that brings all metaverses together, offering ultimate interoperability," says Stefan Colins, the Metaverse Partnerships Director at Venly. "By marrying interoperability with diverse layers of utility, we give more value to the NFT owners. We have a team at Venly that will be focused on striking deals with new metaverses and emerging players, meaning that the MetaRing benefits and value will only scale over the years to come."

"Interoperability is the next frontier of the entire blockchain industry, and the metaverse is a platform enabled by users," says Sandeep Nailwal, the Co-Founder of Polygon. "Venly's MetaRing steps into the market with a unique value proposition: connecting users with the best projects of the web3 space."

About Venly

Venly (previously Arkane Network) is a blockchain technology provider. It offers users of blockchain projects digital wallets to store assets with a native solution that also works on mobile devices. Venly also recently launched the Venly Market as the first-ever peer-to-peer and blockchain-agnostic NFT marketplace. ‍

