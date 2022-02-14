Data443 Wins Multi-Year Contract with Major US Energy Provider with Over 30,000 Employees

3 Year Contract Delivers Data Governance and Entity Extraction with Machine Learning Capabilities – Reducing Risk Profile

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443" or the "Company") (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced a new 3-year agreement with a leading US-based energy provider and its 18 subsidiaries – providing gas, wind, nuclear and other energy sources in the southeast US.

This fast-moving organization has committed to a long-term subscription license that will be paid up-front for Data443's Data Identification Manager ™, the leading data identification, classification, migration, and privacy management offering. Data443's Data Identification Manager identifies information in various repositories – including Microsoft's Sharepoint, OpenText, M-Files – and makes intelligent and programmatic decisions based on business rules and trained machine learning rules to migrate, dispose or archive data. Most importantly – it assigns risk values to information sets so the organization may react accordingly.

Leading the market in data discovery capabilities for years, with over 900 sensitive data policies in 14 languages that greatly reduce false positives and ensure organizations don't have to become taxonomy experts, Data443's data management platforms continue to garner deep trustworthiness and operational success in the field – with customers and industry analysts alike.

Jason Remillard, Data443's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Data has become one of the most valuable assets in today’s organizations. Ensuring its security, placement, processing activities and other risk factors for the business continues to be a challenge for any organization of any size. This energy provider customer is facing additional challenges posed by recent policy changes from the White House around critical infrastructure requirements and regulations."

"Data443 excels in situations with customers facing changing requirements and rapid movements of information. Our growing customer base agrees with this assessment. We take our role in securing critical services, data, and indeed – people – very seriously and continue to make that our main mission as we progress through massive shifts in IT services, spending, and demands from clients," concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443 offers several licensing models: individual, small business, and major enterprise bundles. Additionally, there are sell-with bundles that match valuable Data443 products that directly benefit users and enterprises.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ( OTCPK: ATDS ) is an industry leader in All Things Data Security®, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. With over 3,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our industry-leading framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement overall data protection and privacy management strategies.

