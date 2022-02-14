Canada’s #1 autism walk is back and it's better than ever!

Toronto, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Canada’s #1 autism walk to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic Canadians. Autism Speaks Canada is so excited to bring back in-person Walks in select communities. There are two easy ways to participation:

Register for an In-Person Walk or a Walk on Wheel Car Parades. Join the national Virtual Walk Day on June 12, 2022, by registering in one of these three virtual clubs: Workplace, Family and Dog Clubs.

“Our Walk events are a celebration of people with autism, their families, friends, and circle of care. Since 2007, we have raised over $15 millions dollars and walked +450 million steps across the country.” said Melanie Haydon, Autism Speaks Canada’s National Director of Walk and Community Events. “To keep our community safe during covid lockdowns, we pivoted to virtual and physically distant events. This year we are so excited to announce our iconic in-person walk events are back in select communities and they are better than ever! We cannot wait to start walking across Canada.”

Special thanks to 2022 Walk partners; Equitable Life of Canada, Cineplex, Ellis Don, Oracle RMS, and Toyota Canada for their continued support in making these walk events a huge success. Together, lets build an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

For a complete list of walk locations throughout the country, including Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Richmond, and Ottawa etc. visit www.ASCWalk.ca

